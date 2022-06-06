Which SpongeBob plushies are best?

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Squarepants! But now he can live in your home in the form of a cuddly plush toy.

SpongeBob has been a kids’ favorite since his debut in 1999. The sweet yellow sponge is as cute as he is kooky, and always brings lots of laughs with him. If you are looking for a huggable SpongeBob plush that will make you smile, the SpongeBob 12-Inch Plush is your top choice for under-the-sea fun.

What to know before you buy a SpongeBob plush

Who is SpongeBob?

SpongeBob SquarePants is the star of Nickelodeon’s animated series of the same name. He is a yellow sea sponge who works as a fry cook serving Krabby Patties at the Krusty Krab fast food restaurant. Ever the optimist, SpongeBob lives his life with childlike innocence, always looking on the bright side. It’s no wonder that kids everywhere enjoy SpongeBob SquarePants so much.

Different versions of SpongeBob

SpongeBob plush toys come in several versions. Most are based on the classic character from the television show. Others are based on the younger version from the “Kamp Koral” series, a prequel to the original show that was introduced in a flashback in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” Depending on which SpongeBob you get, he will wear different outfits like his classic clothes or his Camp Coral uniform. (Yes, the spelling changed between the movie and the TV show.) There are also other, more stylized versions of SpongeBob for collectors who like a more artistic approach.

Age appropriateness

Most plush toys are appropriate for children of all ages. SpongeBob plush toys are no exception, appealing to both kid and adult fans. While any of them could be given to a child as a stuffed animal to play with and hug, some are made as collectible versions to add to an adult’s SpongeBob memorabilia.

What to look for in a quality SpongeBob plush

Size

SpongeBob plushies range in size from tiny keychains to oversized stuffed animals to everything in between. Some are even as big as a small child. Whether you choose a miniature or giant SpongeBob, consider how much space you have before placing your order.

Material

Like all stuffed toys, a SpongeBob plush is filled with materials like polyfill or beans. The material makes for different tactile experiences, but all are huggable. When plush toys are filled with beans, they are bottom-heavy, so they more easily sit on a shelf. When they are more tightly stuffed, they are more sturdy, rather than floppy. The outer materials may vary, too, as polyester is less smooth and soft than traditional plush.

Sounds

Some SpongeBob plush toys make sounds when you squeeze them — a fun surprise when you hug your stuffed toy. Whether it sings silly songs or makes funny burp sounds, a SpongeBob plush toy with sound is sure to bring lots of laughs to the playroom.

Other characters in a set

SpongeBob may be the star of the show, but he sometimes comes in a set with other characters. Look for plush versions of Patrick Star the starfish, Sandy Cheeks the squirrel, Squidward the octopus and Plankton among others who may come with SpongeBob. With the whole cast of cuddly plush SpongeBob characters, you can recreate the fun from the show.

How much you can expect to spend on SpongeBob plush

Depending on the size, you can expect to spend $10-$30 on a SpongeBob plush toy.

SpongeBob plush FAQ

How do I know if the SpongeBob plush toy is officially licensed?

A. Check the website from which you are ordering or the tag on the toy for the words “officially licensed.”

Can I get retired SpongeBob plush toys online?

A. Yes. Amazon and other retailers have third-party sellers who sell retired toys online. However, the price may be much steeper than originally.

What’s the best SpongeBob plush to buy?

Top SpongeBob plush

SpongeBob 12-Inch Plush

What you need to know: This 12-inch bright yellow plush SpongeBob features his big blue eyes and wide smile, showing off his two front teeth.

What you’ll love: SpongeBob wears his signature white shirt and red tie, brown pants, high socks and black shoes. His arms and legs hang from his huggable body. Sit him on a shelf, play with him all day and sleep with him at night.

What you should consider: A handful of people said that the plush toy could not withstand everyday wear and tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top SpongeBob plush for the money

SpongeBob Squarepants Movie Mini Plush

What you need to know: This 6-inch plush SpongeBob comes straight out of the 2020 SpongeBob Squarepants movie. Wearing his Camp Coral uniform, this version of SpongeBob is just 10 years old.

What you’ll love: Although he may be younger, this SpongeBob is still vibrant yellow with wide blue eyes. He wears a uniform: white shirt with a brown and blue tie, brown pants, shoes and a cute brown hat.

What you should consider: Some people thought this plushie was too small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SpongeBob Pillow Pet

What you need to know: Pillow Pets transform from plush stuffed animals by day to soft pillows at night.

What you’ll love: This SpongeBob polyester plush toy turns into a 16-inch pillow when you unfasten his belly. He makes a great friend for children of all ages. The pillow also makes a cute decoration for a child’s bedroom.

What you should consider: When SpongeBob becomes the pillow, he changes his shape and looks wider than he usually does.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, and Wayfair

