Keep your Funko Pops clean by dusting them at least once a week.

Which McDonald’s Funko Pops are best?

Kids’ meals have been a fast food staple since fast food began. But when McDonald’s branded their kids’ meals as “Happy Meals” in 1979, the game was changed. Today, it’s rare to go through any fast food drive-thru and not ask for a Happy Meal for your kids. Recently, McDonald’s capitalized on the nostalgia of kids raised on these meals and made “Happy Meals for adults” that even include special toys. If you don’t feel like ordering one, you can collect McDonald’s Funko Pops instead.

In this article: Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Ronald McDonald, Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Hamburglar and Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Grimace.

McDonald’s Funko Pop characters

There are 17 total McDonald’s Funko Pops representing a range of characters.

Ronald McDonald: You know who he is, but did you know that he debuted in 1963? He’s gone through several changes over the years but is rarely seen after 2016 due to bad press for clowns. There are two Ronald Pops.

You know who he is, but did you know that he debuted in 1963? He’s gone through several changes over the years but is rarely seen after 2016 due to bad press for clowns. There are two Ronald Pops. Grimace: This character debuted in 1971 as “Evil Grimace” but overcame his dark nature in 1973, dropping “Evil” from his name. There’s one Grimace Pop.

This character debuted in 1971 as “Evil Grimace” but overcame his dark nature in 1973, dropping “Evil” from his name. There’s one Grimace Pop. Hamburglar: The original Hamburglar design in 1971 was an evil old man also called the “Lone Jogger.” His better-known child form came about in 1985. There’s one childlike Hamburglar Pop.

The original Hamburglar design in 1971 was an evil old man also called the “Lone Jogger.” His better-known child form came about in 1985. There’s one childlike Hamburglar Pop. Birdie the Early Bird: This character debuted in 1980 to promote McDonald’s breakfast food launch and was the first female McDonald’s advertising character. There’s one Birdie Pop.

This character debuted in 1980 to promote McDonald’s breakfast food launch and was the first female McDonald’s advertising character. There’s one Birdie Pop. Captain Crook: This character was the Filet-O-Fish-stealing counterpart to the Hamburglar and debuted around the same time. There’s one Crook Pop.

This character was the Filet-O-Fish-stealing counterpart to the Hamburglar and debuted around the same time. There’s one Crook Pop. Personified hamburgers: Mayor McCheese and Officer Mac sport a cheeseburger and a Big Mac respectfully, and both have one Pop. They debuted in the early ’70s, too.

Mayor McCheese and Officer Mac sport a cheeseburger and a Big Mac respectfully, and both have one Pop. They debuted in the early ’70s, too. Personified McNuggets: These Pops, of which there are seven, aren’t tied to any particular piece of McDonald’s advertising history. They’re just cute and fun to collect.

These Pops, of which there are seven, aren’t tied to any particular piece of McDonald’s advertising history. They’re just cute and fun to collect. Fry Kids: These crazy kids, of which there are four Pops, were first called Gobblins in their 1972 debut. They became the Fry Guys in 1983, then the Fry Kids in 1987 when female kids were introduced.

Best McDonald’s Funko Pops

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Ronald McDonald

This is the man that needs no introduction, the big guy himself and the namesake of the fast food empire. He hasn’t been seen in person for several years now. Remember him fondly with this Pop.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Rock Out Ronald McDonald

Selling hamburgers was just a way for Ronald to fund his dreams of stardom. You’ve probably never heard his music, but that’s OK. He’s just happy to jam out.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Grimace

Grimace is an icon of what it means to recognize that you’re going down a bad path and work to set yourself straight. He’s also adorable and a great hugger.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Hamburglar

There’s something delicious about food you don’t need to pay for or cook yourself. Free food doesn’t just fall in your lap, so grab the Hamburglar for some expert “acquisition” assistance.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Mayor McCheese

Ronald McDonald may be the face of all of McDonald’s storied characters throughout its advertising history, but it’s Mayor McCheese that holds all of the authority. Grab him to keep the rambunctious McNuggets and Fry Kids in line.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Officer Mac

If you’re worried that the Hamburglar may try to steal your collection of Funko Pops, grab this one to keep an official eye on them. That way you have some support in the recovery search.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Captain Crook

This Pop was originally a Funko 2020 Fall Convention limited edition. Captain Crook isn’t the most well-known McDonald’s character, but that just makes him all the more impressive to collect.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Birdie The Early Bird

If you’re a big fan of McDonald’s breakfast items, it’s only right that you collect the Pop that symbolizes that fandom. Just don’t eat breakfast in front of her. That’s rude.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Cowboy McNugget

This McNugget Pop is the rough rider of the group, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost his sense of style. Just look at his polka-dot bandanna matched to the red stripe on his 10-gallon hat.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Fireman McNugget

This McNugget Pop is ready to put out the fires that come with eating any of McDonald’s spicy foods, and especially the spicy McNuggets. It’s a dangerous job, but some nugget has to do it.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Rockstar McNugget

This McNugget Pop is living her dreams as one of two musically inclined McNuggets in the McNugget Pop line. Pair her with Drummer McNugget and Rock Out Ronald and you’ve got a full band.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Tennis McNugget

This McNugget Pop is ready for a day at the courts, having brought two tennis balls and a good racket. She also matches her eyeshadow to her tennis pouch for a cohesive and stylish look.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Scuba McNugget

This McNugget Pop was originally a special edition Target exclusive. Its diving belt has some of the safety gear a real diver needs, such as a flashlight and a sharp knife.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Drummer McNugget

This McNugget Pop was originally a Funko 2021 Summer Convention Limited Edition. It walks to the beat of its own little McDonald’s-branded drum while the high red hat conjures images of McDonald’s french fry boxes.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Fry Kids Two-Pack (Orange And Cyan)

This two-pack of Pops was part of the original run of McDonald’s Funko Pops. They’re smaller than most at 2.3 inches tall, making them fun little additions to your desk.

Sold by Amazon

Funko Pop Ad Icons: McDonald’s Fry Kids Two-Pack (Green And Red)

This two-pack of Pops was originally a Funko website exclusive, and a limited edition one at that. The glasses on the green kid and the pigtails on the red kid give these a particularly youthful energy.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.