What are the best PS5 games on Amazon for families?

The PS5 has some of the best console graphics out there and a vast selection of games. If you’re looking for a fun night of games with your family, the PS5 has plenty of options. Games such as Little Big Planet give you a great way to exercise your creative muscles, whereas Overcooked tests your teamwork skills.

Shop this article: Hasbro Family Fun Pack, Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Just Dance 2023

Things worth knowing about the PS5

Most PS4 games are compatible with the PS5 but double-check before buying.

PS5 controllers have a haptic feedback feature that simulates the feeling of certain items that you touch in games. This gives them a whole new element of realism.

PS5 controllers also feature adaptive triggers that can add extra tension when pulling a bow or a weapon trigger.

The PS5 has a configurable installation feature that lets you leave out some aspects of a game that you may not use to save space.

Best PS5 games on Amazon for families

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

In this game, you play as Sackboy, the character popularized in Little Big Planet. This chaotic couch-co-op game allows four players on the screen as you race to the finish. In some cases, you and the other players have to help each other through obstacles. In others, you need to be competitive.

Sold by Amazon

Carnival Games

Play against your family in a wide range of carnival games such as ski-ball, ring toss, free throws and more. See who can win the most tickets and get the biggest carnival prize.

Sold by Amazon

Spirit of the North

This game doesn’t feature co-op, but you can work with your family to solve intense puzzles inspired by the gorgeous landscapes of Iceland. Play as an ordinary fox who meets a spirit guardian and ends up on the adventure of a lifetime. The lack of dialogue and narration gives the game an air of mystery that mixes nicely with the stunning visuals.

Sold by Amazon

KeyWe

In KeyWe, up to two players take on the role of kiwi birds that work in a post office. Using the Kiwis, you have to sort mail, send messages and keep everything running smoothly.

Sold by Amazon

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank games are known for their over-the-top weapons, and Rift Apart may have the craziest arsenal yet. Rift Apart takes full advantage of the PS5’s haptic feedback feature that lets you feel the environment you’re playing in.

Sold by Amazon

Hasbro Family Fun Pack

Take on your family and friends in a range of classic board games. Monopoly’s 3D board and animated characters bring new life to the game. Hasbro Family Fun Pack also includes Trivial Pursuit, Risk and Scrabble.

Sold by Amazon

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked! lets up to four players run a kitchen together, but it isn’t as easy as it sounds. Try to keep up with orders, clean dishes and not start a fire in a chaotic kitchen that puts your teamwork skills to the test. Overcooked! requires you and your family to talk to each other and develop plans in real-time. All You Can Eat also features cross-platform online play and enhanced 4K visuals.

Sold by Amazon

Just Dance 2023

Just Dance 2023 offers local co-op and an optional subscription that gives you access to a library of songs.

Sold by Amazon

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Alex Kidd feels like a nostalgic experience with its optional 8-bit game mode. In it, you make your way through retro platformer levels and engage in rock-paper-scissors-themed fights.

Sold by Amazon

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Create a character and use the power of the gods to solve unique puzzles. This game doesn’t feature co-op, but you can have a blast with the stylized puzzles and dynamic combat against various mythological beasts.

Sold by Amazon

Planet Coaster

Craft your dream amusement park with your family in an open sandbox environment. Planet Coaster isn’t just a roller coaster simulator. You also get to sculpt landscapes and scenery and manage your amusement park.

Sold by Amazon

Override 2: Ultraman Deluxe Edition

You don’t have to be a fan of the Ultraman series to enjoy this stylized platform fighter. Choose one of the 20 playable robots or four Ultraman characters to battle your family in unique battlegrounds with geysers, live volcanoes and other obstacles.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.