Best TSA-approved accessories for quick traveling

Between turbulence, flight delays, limited leg room and overly-chatty seatmates, plenty of things can make flying a hassle. But having to wait at baggage claim when you arrive at your destination for your checked bags may be the worst. That’s why so many people prefer traveling with a carry-on bag rather than a large piece of luggage that must be checked. If you’re looking for a carry-on that can fit on most planes and satisfy the TSA folks, check out these fabulous carry-on suitcases and bags for your next flight.

What are the guidelines for carry-on luggage?

Carry-on bags aren’t just small rolling suitcases. You can bring a backpack, duffle bag, or any other bag as a carry-on. The size matters more than the shape or style. It’s crucial to understand the size guidelines for carry-on bags so you’re not stuck with a bag that’s too big to fit in the overhead bin.

Domestic

Domestic airlines all have their own rules regarding the size of carry-on bags and luggage, so it’s essential to consult the website of the airline you’re flying to determine the size restrictions for your flight. Generally, carry-on bags should be no larger than 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches, including the handle and wheels.

Carry-on bag size is restricted to ensure that the bags will safely fit in the overhead bin. Most airlines don’t have guidelines for the weight of carry-on bags, though, so as long as you can lift them into the overhead bin, you’re good to go.

Keep in mind that not every airline permits full-size carry-on bags, so verify you can bring your bag on board before you get to the airport.

International

As with domestic flights, international airlines each have their own size guidelines for carry-on bags. In most cases, they require the same measurements as domestic flights do (or similar.) However, some airlines require smaller bags, so always double-check before you pack.

TSA carry-on bag restrictions

The Transportation Safety Authority doesn’t have guidelines regarding carry-on bag size. However, the TSA has specific rules about what you can and can’t bring in your carry-on.

TSA limits the amount of liquid you can pack in a carry-on bag. Each passenger is allowed to bring a quart-sized plastic bag with travel containers that each hold up to 3.4 ounces.

You can also declare larger amounts of liquid, gel or aerosol medications at a TSA checkpoint. Baby food and formula fall into this medically necessary category, so you can pack these items in your carry-on bag outside the plastic bag.

TSA doesn’t allow knives, box cutters, guns, flammable items, dry batteries or other banned items found on the TSA website in any carry-on bags.

Best TSA-approved carry-on bags and accessories

Under $75

Narwey For Spirit Airlines Foldable Travel Duffle Bag

This compact, lightweight bag is perfect for weekend trips. It’s waterproof and can hold more than 45 pounds with ease. It also has external pockets to provide quick access to must-have items. Sold by Amazon

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch bag is lightweight but still extremely durable. It has multidirectional, double-spinner wheels to make pulling it easy. The interior mesh zip pocket and elasticized pocket can keep your belongings organized. Sold by Amazon

Travel Select Amsterdam Expandable Rolling Upright Luggage

Featuring polyester and a PVC backing, this rolling suitcase holds up well to the rigors of air travel. It has a retractable push-button handle for pulling and top and side handles for carrying. Its inline skate wheels provide smooth, quiet rolling. Sold by Amazon

$75-$100

SwissGear Energie Hardside Carry-on Luggage

This expandable suitcase is perfect for longer trips but still meets most airlines’ carry-on guidelines. It’s made of lightweight polycarbonate and features a self-repairing zipper. It’s also equipped with TSA-approved locks and a power pack mesh pocket with an external USB charging port. Sold by Amazon

Betsey Johnson Designer Carry On Weekend Duffle Bag

This fun designer duffle bag is available in five different patterns and collapses a bit to fit in the overhead bin. It has two wheels and an ergonomically designed handle that make it easy to maneuver. It’s also extremely lightweight, so it’s easy to lift. Sold by Amazon

Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds Four-wheel Spinner Carry-on Bag

This hard-sided bag has four premium multidirectional wheels that make it easy to push or pull through the airport. It’s made of durable, lightweight ABS and has reinforced corners to help with shock absorption. You can choose from 15 colors. Sold by Amazon

SwissGear 1900 Scansmart 17-inch Laptop Backpack

If you’re traveling with your laptop, this backpack allows TSA agents to scan your computer in the bag. It has a large main compartment, as well as a padded tablet pocket and an RFID-protected compartment. It also has two easy-access exterior pockets for items you need to grab quickly. Sold by Amazon

$100-$200

Osprey Transporter Boarding Bag Carry-on Luggage

This bag fits well under airplane seats, so it’s a convenient option if you don’t want to use the overhead bin. It has a front organizer pocket for items you need quick access to and a padded laptop sleeve in the back. The detachable strap allows for over-the-shoulder carrying. Sold by Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Hardside Spinner

This sleek carry-on bag has a polycarbonate shell that offers impact-absorbing flexibility. Not only is it durable, but it’s also lightweight and easy to maneuver. It has TSA-approved locks and hold-down straps that help keep items secure and compact when packing. Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage

With four multidirectional wheels, this carry-on bag is easy to push or pull during your travels. It has side-mounted TSA-approved locks to secure your bag and a full-zip interior divider to organize your items. You can choose from more than 10 colors. Sold by Amazon

$200-plus

Pathfinder Gear 22-inch Rolling Drop Bottom Duffel

This convenient rolling duffel has an extra-large main compartment that provides plenty of space for your belongings. It also features an ergonomic, push-button telescopic handle. The oversized corner-mounted wheels move easily over uneven terrain. Sold by Amazon

Delsey Paris Chatelet Hardside Luggage with Spinner Wheels

With a lightweight, durable polycarbonate shell, this carry-on bag won’t crack or break as you trek through the airport. It has four spinner wheels that roll in multiple directions to allow for easy maneuvering and a recessed TSA-approved lock to protect your belongings. It also comes with a removable hanger, laundry bag and shoe bag. Sold by Amazon

Briggs and Riley ZDX Upright Rolling Duffle Bag

This highly durable rolling duffle bag is backed by a lifetime performance guarantee that covers even airline damage. It has a large top pocket with RFID protection and a power pocket that allows a USB cord to pass through it. It also has an easy-access pocket for your ID, boarding pass and other items you need to grab quickly. Sold by Amazon

