Why is the sage green aesthetic suddenly so popular?

If you know what fresh sage looks like, sage green is roughly the color of the undersides of the leaves, which have a more muted tone than the tops of the leaves, with a hint of gray. It’s a soothing hue, which is part of the reason why it’s so popular.

You might have noticed that sage green is suddenly everywhere, but why sage and why now? There’s no concrete reason. Trends come and go, and right now, sage is in vogue.

That said, sage green is an appealing hue for many reasons, aided in its skyrocketing popularity. Once you’ve got your head around the trend for sage, you might want to add some more sage to your life.

What color is sage green?

There’s occasionally some confusion about what constitutes a sage green. A classic sage hue is an earthy grayish-green. If you know what fresh sage looks like, sage green is roughly the color of the undersides of the leaves, which have a more muted tone than the tops of the leaves, with a hint of gray. However, even among sage green items, you’ll find some variations in their shade, so you might find you like some sage greens more than others.

What makes sage green appealing?

Sage green is a particularly appealing hue because it’s an earth tone, and it can function as a neutral, but it’s a bit more lively than other common neutrals, such as taupe and beige. This makes it a great choice for anyone who doesn’t necessarily like bold colors in their wardrobe or home decor but still wants a little pop of color. What’s more, because it’s earthy and found in nature, some people find sage green has a calming effect and helps them feel relaxed when used in the home.

How to add sage green to your home

You can incorporate sage green into your home decor in many ways, whether you want to make sage green a primary focus or you just want to add a touch. If you’re looking to mix in a few sage accents, consider folding a sage throw or blanket over the back of a couch or armchair or buying sage green lamps, comforters, mugs or other small decorative pieces. If you’d like to make sage green a focus and you’re looking to overhaul your decor completely, consider a sage green couch, drapes, walls or tiling, though not all in the same room unless you’re exceptionally fond of sage.

How to add sage green to your wardrobe

It isn’t challenging to find sage green garments, including dresses, shirts, T-shirts, pants and coats. Sage green pairs well with other earth tones, black, white and even classic denim blue, so you shouldn’t find it difficult to mix in a few sage green clothing items with your current wardrobe.

Best sage green products

This quilted throw looks great on beds, chairs and couches. You can buy it in two versions, either with or without a scalloped edge. Although listed as "seafoam," this shade is a lovely pale sage.

If you're looking to add some splashes of sage green around your home, a picture frame is an excellent choice. This wooden frame comes in a range of sizes from 4 by 6 inches to 8 by 10 inches. The pane is made from glass for exceptional clarity.

Throw pillows are an easy way to bring sage green to your living room without investing too much. If you have them, this pair of pillow covers will fit existing pillow inners, or you can buy new ones separately. You can choose from a wide range of sizes.

With a sage green ceramic base and white linen shade, this table lamp looks sophisticated and practical for end tables or bedside tables.

This sage green pouf is a stylish choice made from braided cotton for a chunky knit effect. It functions as a footstool, plus you can use it as occasional seating. It's comfortable to sit on and rest your feet on, as well as looking great.

This slim-fit sage button-down shirt is a stylish choice for the office, weddings or simply day-to-day use. It doesn't just look good. It's also made from a practical, slightly stretchy, quick-drying 90% recycled material that doesn't wrinkle easily.

