Top electronics deals of Prime Day

Now that Prime Day has arrived, there are thousands of electronics from leading brands available at their lowest prices of the year.

Besides the usual devices and tech we see on sale during Prime Day, we’ve noticed an uptick in sales on specific products, including smart home security devices from Blink, Chromebooks and Samsung smart TVs. And for budget-conscious tech enthusiasts, there is a growing number of deals on affordable devices, such as smart plugs and Amazon Fire sticks.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with so many deep discounts — we’ll update this deals list frequently to keep you up to date on all things Prime Day. We organized this electronics roundup by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Trending deals from Apple and other electronics brands



Apple Watch Series 7 GPS: $120 off

The Apple Watch 7 has advanced health and fitness tracking metrics with anywhere ECG, pulse oximeter and heart-rate tracking. The durable model is built to last through rugged use with a crack-resistant case and swim-proof design.

Amazon Echo Show 5: 59% off

There isn’t much the Echo Show 5 can’t do, which is why it’s the perfect countertop or bedside table companion. Enjoy streaming, video calls, hands-free Alexa access, weather forecasts and helpful reminders.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: 50% off

The new-and-improved Fire tablet has a 10% brighter display than previous models and is powered by an octa-core processor. It has a 12-hour battery life, making it a suitable choice for on-the-go entertainment.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: 43% off

This bestselling Fitbit is a feature-rich fitness tracker that helps you optimize workouts, and it now comes with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium. It has a six-day battery life and gains a full day’s charge in only 12 minutes.

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB): $70 off

Stream all your favorite HBO, Prime Video and Disney+ content with Apple’s 4K media player. It uses the A12 Bionic chip that gives the Dolby Atmos a big boost in audio. It comes with the new Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb: $44.99 off

Turn your house into a smart home with Amazon’s Echo Dot virtual assistant. Use your voice to turn on lights and the thermometer, and get information about your day. This deal includes the Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb that seamlessly connects to your Echo.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: $60 off

Amazon’s hugely successful Kindle e-reader is the perfect way to spend a few lazy hours. The Kids Edition can store thousands of books, comes with a kid-friendly cover and the battery lasts for weeks. It comes with a free, one-year subscription to Kids+ that includes the complete Harry Potter series.

Samsung 55-Inch The Frame 4K TV: $418 off

Turn your TV into a work of art when you aren’t using it. The Art Store features more than 1,400 new and classic art from around the world, that automatically starts an exhibition in your living room. The 4K TV has Amazon’s Alexa built-in, has a QLED display panel and has a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch: $141.99 off

Stay on top of your health and exercise routing with Garmin’s body energy monitoring smartwatch. It has a customizable watch face, a battery life of up to eight days and can measure a variety of bodily functions.

7 discounts that caught our eye

Chromebooks and other laptop deals



Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: 40% off

Although this affordable Chromebook is lightweight, it’s designed with military-grade stands for maximum protection. The device is popular for casual use, and it’s Google Assistant-enabled for hands-free control over compatible smart devices.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop: $50 off

If you’re on a budget, this Acer Chromebook is a worthwhile investment for casual use, including browsing, shopping or video calls. It’s a genuine value buy because it comes with built-in virus protection.

Acer Chromebook 514: 37% off

If you need a work-friendly device, this Chromebook is a reliable option that can handle simultaneous background tasks. The updated design also features a sleeker profile and upgraded durability features.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: $510 off

Enjoy your favorite games anywhere you go when you invest in this high-end gaming laptop. It has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card for stunning visuals as well as AI features for enhanced gaming experiences.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: $170 off

A favorite for remote work or learning, this HP laptop has a 15.6-inch display and powerful speakers that deliver rich sound. It has a larger screen-to-body ratio that delivers cinematic viewing experiences.

HP Chromebook 14 Laptop: $69 off

Perfect for using at school or home, this HP laptop runs on Google’s Chrome operating system. You’ll never have to worry about untimely updates again, as everything happens in the background. It has a 14-inch display, 32GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5: $142 off

With a massive 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, this laptop is perfectly suited to be a trusty workhorse. It has an Intel Core i5 11th generation CPU that tops out at a maximum 2.4GHz clock speed. Windows 10 Home edition is pre-installed and the battery can last for up to 11 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Enterprise: $179 off

All your apps, data and documents are safely stored in the cloud with the Chrome operating system. This laptop has a 13-inch display, 8GB of RAM and an internal storage capacity of 256GB. The hinge on the display can flip over nearly 360 degrees and the laptop boots up in only six seconds.

HP Pavilion x360 14 Touchscreen Laptop: $203 off

This laptop is perfect for artists or content creators who don’t want to doodle on a tablet. The touchscreen is 14 inches and compatible with drawing pencils. The internal workings include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and an Intel i5 processor.

3 discounts that caught our eye

AirPods, Beats and other headphones



Apple AirPods Pro: 32% off

The Apple AirPods Pro are ideal for Apple enthusiasts seeking versatile earbuds that cover a range of audio needs. They have Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes music to your ears, and they let users transition between transparency and active noise cancellation modes.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: 43% off

With an impressive 40 hours of battery life, the Beats Solo3 are perfect for anyone who needs continuous music. The Bluetooth headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: 40% off

If you’re a Samsung fan, the Galaxy Buds Pro integrates seamlessly into your existing ecosystem. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds deliver high-quality sound and have an IPX7 water-resistance rating, making them ideal for sweaty workouts.

Amazon Echo Buds: $50 off

These versatile Echo Buds work with the Alexa app as well as Siri and Google Assistant. Unlike most wireless earbuds on the market, they have multiple layers of privacy controls and the ability to mute mics.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: 50% off

This mid-range headset has 7.1 surround sound for immersive gaming experiences. They’re designed for all-day comfort with cooling gel-infused ear cushions that prevent overheating and minimize pressure buildup.

4 discounts that caught our eye

LG OLEDs and TV accessories

Amazon Fire 75-Inch Omni 4K UHD Smart TV: 32% off

Look no further for a focal point in your entertaining space. This Amazon Fire TV delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors and 4K Ultra HD.

LG OLED B1 65-Inch 4K Smart TV: 35% off

Movies, sports and video games come to life with this premium OLED smart TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision IQ. The TV also delivers seamless user experiences with a speedy processor and game optimizer.

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $75 off

If you’re on a budget but want to pare down your TV setup, this TCL model has built-in Google TV and offers seamless access to content from your favorite streaming services. It also offers direct access to Google Assistant.

LG OLED B1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV: $803 off

This massive 65-inch TV has an OLED display panel with a maximum resolution of 4K. It is perfect for video games and movies, as it has a 120Hz refresh rate and compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync. It has Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa built-in.

Samsung 75-inch QLED 4K UHD The Terrace Series TV: $1,500 off

The huge TV is designed for that big game day on the terrace or patio. The 4K QLED display makes viewing it in daylight easier and the whole system is weather-resistant. The anti-glare coating makes it viewable from all angles and it has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: $12 off

Turn your regular TV into a smart one with this Roku streaming media player and remote. By simply connecting it to your TV and Wi-Fi connection, you can access more than 275 live TV channels and all your favorite streaming services.

4 discounts that caught our eye

PC gear and accessories from Logitech, LG and more

LG 27-Inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor: 30% off

The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor is equipped with adaptive-sync technology that delivers seamless, fluid movement in games. It also has a three-side, virtually borderless design and comes with a tilt-, height- and pivot-adjustable stand.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: 41% off

No ordinary mouse will cut it for PC gaming. This popular Razer gaming mouse is 25% faster than other wireless mice, thanks to lower click latency that proves valuable for gamers with lightning-fast reflexes.

Corsair K70 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: 26% off

The built-to-last Corsair K70 isn’t just for gamers anymore. Many office professionals and casual users appreciate its sleek brushed aluminum frame and responsive Cherry MX mechanical key switches for improved keystroke accuracy.

Logitech C615 Webcam: 58% off

From video game streaming to zoom calls, this Logitech camera has you covered with razor-sharp images. Including during close-ups. The camera is compatible with all operating systems.

Amazon Eero Beacon Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender: 51% off

If your home’s Wi-Fi signal could use a boost, it’s worth investing in this bestselling Eero range extender. It automatically updates during off-peak hours to make sure you always have a reliable connection.

Logitech G Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Racing Wheel: $200 off

Master the racetrack and leave your opponents in the dust with the force feedback steering wheel. It is compatible with Sony’s PlayStation 4 and 5, comes with three responsive pedals and has a directional pad on the steering wheel.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet Gaming Bundle: $105 off

This mobile gaming bundle includes Amazon’s 10-inch Fire tablet and the Luna game controller. The tablet has 32GB of storage and a 1080p display. The controller works best with Amazon’s Luna cloud-based gaming service.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset: $30 off

Compatible with all PlayStation platforms and Nintendo’s Switch, this headset features powerful 50-millimeter audio drivers and a built-in microphone that you can flip up to mute. The rechargeable battery can last for up to 15 hours, and uses the included USB-C cable.

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset: $42 off

If you want 7.1 surround sound, then you won’t be disappointed with the G432 headset. It connects to gaming devices through a 3.5-millimeter cable, has a 6-inch microphone and 50-millimeter, over-ear audio drivers.

2 discounts that caught our eye

Streamline your setup with the 3M Keyboard Tray, which is now 41% off.

The Corsair RGB Wireless Gaming Headset just fell down to $104.99.

Smart devices from Amazon and Google

Amazon Echo Show 10: 28% off

Looking for a smart home hub that does it all, from streaming to home security? The Echo Show 10 is Amazon’s premium Alexa device equipped with a 13 MP camera, 10.1-inch HD screen and robust speaker base.

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs: 38% off

These smart light bulbs work with Alexa and Google Home and assist you with energy monitoring and scheduling. The dimmable set lets you customize brightness so you can set the mood for reading, relaxing or sleeping.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: 30% off

Boost your home’s security with this bestselling Ring doorbell that allows for two-way talk with guests, built-in Alexa greetings and motion-activated alerts. It’s also one of the easiest models to install on the market.

Google Nest Smart Thermostat: $40 off

Keep your home at a comfortable temperature with help from this Nest thermostat that lets you program settings through the Google Home App. It optimizes energy consumption and even lets you know how much you’re saving.

Amazon Echo Glow: 43% off

The smart lamp for kids uses lighting cues to help with household routines, including chore reminders and quiet time. Kids can customize their own light show or ask Alexa to start a dance party.

4 discounts that caught our eye

Click here for more deals this Prime Day.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.