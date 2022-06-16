Everything you need to know about Prime Day 2022

Prime Day is the most effortless shopping event of the year. There’s no need to deny yourself sleep so you can take advantage of deals. You don’t have to battle huge, frantic crowds or wait in long lines. You can purchase anything with the tap of a screen.

Over the past couple of years, the date of Prime Day has moved around: In 2020, it was late, and in 2021, it was early. This year, Prime Day will be on July 12 and 13. Here’s what you can expect.

Prime Day 2022

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a sales event that honors Amazon Prime subscribers by giving them access to huge savings through a plethora of deals over 48 hours. This year marks the eighth Prime Day, and it starts at 12:01 a.m. (PT) on July 12.

Although the main purpose of Prime Day is to celebrate all things Amazon, which means deep discounts on products such as Fire TV devices and Amazon Echo devices, you can find deals from national brands and small businesses across every product category on the company’s website.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2022?

Unlike other massive sales events, such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, not everyone can participate in Prime Day. To take advantage of the savings, you must be a member of Amazon Prime.

The cost of membership for 2022 is $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Student membership is $7.49 per month or $69 per year. The cost of membership for qualifying EBT and government assistance recipients is $6.99 per month.

If you have not been a member of Amazon Prime in over 12 months, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. You can participate in Prime Day during these 30 days.

How to get the best deals on Prime Day 2022

Be ready for the deals

Prime Day is still a few weeks away. However, you do not want to wait until the event starts to begin shopping because deals happen fast and Prime Day is only 48 hours long. Now is the time to prepare. Create your wish lists and start adding products. Alternatively, you can select items and mark them as “save for later.” You can even place products you know you will be buying in your shopping cart, so purchasing is just a click away.

Shop both days

Prime Day is a two-day event. Some products go on sale from the very first second, but others might not go on sale until day two. There are even products that go on sale for a limited amount of time — often, for just an hour or even minutes. These sales are called Lightning Deals. If you’re not monitoring deals during the full 48 hours, you could potentially miss the best savings of the event.

Use Amazon’s app

The Amazon app is free. It’s also extremely useful. With the app, you can “watch” for upcoming deals on the items you have selected. To use this important feature, all you need to do is turn on notifications in the app’s settings and choose the items you want to watch. When any of those items go on sale, you will get an alert on your smartphone, letting you know it’s time to buy.

Take advantage of Alexa

Instead of just getting notifications sent to your smartphone, you can ask Alexa to notify you when a deal is live and then purchase it just by asking.

Adapt to the sale

With most sales events, it’s best to have a narrow focus: You pick your target items and never let your aim stray. This is because you may end up buying items that are not on sale. However, with Prime Day, something you didn’t know you wanted might go on sale for the deepest discount of the year. If you don’t strike during the event, you will only have to pay more later.

FAQ

Q. Are only Amazon products on sale on Prime Day?

A. While you can get some incredible discounts on Amazon products and services, that is not all the event is about. You can get great deals on everything from name-brand products to offerings from small businesses.

Q. Can I get a reminder when Prime Day starts?

A. Yes! If you have an Alexa device, all you have to do is say, “Remind me when Prime Day starts.” As soon as Prime Day begins, you will be alerted.

Q. What is a Prime Stampcard?

A. Starting right now and extending through Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can earn a $10 credit through Prime Stampcard. According to Amazon, all you need to do to participate is complete four simple activities: Stream Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited book or add one to your library, and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase. Since most of these tasks are things Prime members already do, it’s like getting free money. To get started with your Prime Stampcard, all you have to do is activate it.

Deals you can take advantage of right now

Early deals start on June 21. At this time, Amazon will offer up to 55% off a range of its devices including the latest Kindle Paperwhite, the fourth-generation Echo Dot, and several other products. However, if you can’t wait to take advantage of the savings, here are a few deals you can shop today.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently on sale for $44.99 (regularly $54.99). This device turns your regular TV into a smart TV so you can stream over one million movies and TV episodes.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Generation)

Currently, Amazon’s bestselling device, a smart speaker, is on sale for 44% off. If you’ve ever wanted to enjoy the luxury of controlling your home with your voice, now is the perfect time to buy.

Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 8

The Echo Show does everything the Echo Dot does, only with the bonus of video. It offers additional security for your home and family. Plus, it is on sale now for just $69.99 (regularly $109.99).

Sold by Amazon

Kindle Kids

With the Kindle Kids, your child will love reading. The device holds over a thousand Amazon Kids+ titles and can last for weeks on a full charge. Currently, you can get this model for 41% off.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired)

This is the device that revolutionized home security. Know who is at your door day or night and protect your family from unwanted visitors without putting yourself in harm’s way. It is available right now for 20% off.

Sold by Amazon

