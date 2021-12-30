Road to Recovery

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
BestReviews
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
Black History Month
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
USI holding Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration
Top Stories
KSP temporarily shutting down ice covered ramp on 60 Bypass
Family displaced after kitchen fire over the weekend
Overnight snow causing some slick roads this morning
Following the Legacy of MLK Jr.
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Top Stories
Kentucky 2A State Tourney wraps up in Owensboro
Video
Top Stories
Sports fans of Kentucky show appreciation to legendary coach Joe B. Hall
Video
McConnell offers words after passing of Joe B. Hall
Joe B. Hall, who led Kentucky to 1978 NCAA title, dies at 93
Video
Olin Kreutz reflects on George McCaskey remarks, state of Bears
Audio
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Military Greetings
Healthy Aging Tips
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
A Healthy You
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Brandon McCarty (01/17/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Love Your Teeth (01/17/2022)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll (01/17/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Daily Dish (01/17/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Parker Malone & Randy Lanham (01/14/2022)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Y&E 6th Annual Black & White Charity Ball (01/14/2022)
Video
Contests
Harlem Globetrotters Contest
ProFootball Contest
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Road to Recovery
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden tours tornado damage and resource center in Bowling Green
Video
Quilters donate to tornado victims in Madisonville
Video
Governor Beshear had a Team Kentucky update
More Kentucky farmers affected by tornado damage are eligible for USDA loans
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Bowling Green, Kentucky
Video
Latest Video
Joe's Detailed Noon Forecast - Jan 17, 2022
Video
Joe's Detailed Forecast - Jan 17, 2022
Video
The continued impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Video
Union Co. schools see staff shortage, give statement
Video
DCPS: No classes Jan. 18 due to COVID concerns
Video
Local artist looks to raise conservation awareness
Video
More Road to Recovery Headlines
Governor Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
Western Kentucky communities hit by tornado deal with winter weather
Video
Illinoisans are getting a tax delay due to storms
Gov. Beshear: ‘State of the Commonwealth is Strong Because Kentuckians are Strong’
Video
Governor Andy Beshear states that severe storms are leading to snowy weather
While most storm-recovered pets have been returned to their owners, others still remain in shelters
Governor Andy Beshear calls for another state of emergency, flooding concerns
Video
Communities hit by tornado preparing for heavy rain, severe weather
Video
Basketball tournament brings sense of normalcy for Mayfield High School
Video
More SNAP benefits are available to Kentuckians affected by tornadoes
Trending Stories
A license plate leads to a man’s accusation and arrest
It’s Community Risk Reduction week in Illinois – watch out for fires!
DCPS: No classes Jan. 18 due to COVID concerns
Video
Two suspects are still on the run after two officers were shot, one officer died
Suspected meth operation busted in Daviess County
Video