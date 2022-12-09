BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Most people will agree 365 days is a long time, but perspective is everything. For many in Muhlenberg County, life since the December 10, 2021 tornado has left them with a distorted sense of time. As Bremen resident TJ Milam explains, the last year has been both the longest and shortest of his life.

“It really is sort of a hard thing to think that it’s been 12 months,” says Milam.

One year later, signs of the December 10 tornado are easy to find. From shredded trees, scattered debris, and empty lots where buildings once stood. Pastor TJ Milam knows firsthand the devastation his community continues to overcome. Not only did he lose his home, his church, Bethlehem Baptist–was a total loss.

“When you lose everything, you really are just starting to build stuff back,” explains Milam. “And for us, it’s not only building our life back, but it’s also trying to help the lives of people in our church family, the lives of people in the community. It seems very overwhelming.”

Where trees once blocked the view, Milam can step outside his rebuilt parsonage and see progress. A new fellowship hall is nearing completion, and by early 2023 construction of a new church is set to begin, led by Harold Morris, who says the last year has displayed the power of working together.

“It’s a sad situation, but also a wonderful situation because of how the community has come together,” says Morris. Milam adds, “When we see tragedy now, we really get it. And before, it was sort of a picture on a TV and oh, that’s terrible. But now you know what they’re going through and you want to help.”

Neighbors helping neighbors has been a Bremen fixture over the last 12 months. Something that has changed, though, is perspective. Many residents say they have a new appreciation for things following the deadly tornado.

“We know that all of this can be gone in 10 seconds,” says Milam. “So you start to value things in life more, particularly things that God wants us to value, not just material things.” Morris adds, “It’s something that has taken place that we may never see again, but it’s something that took place that we won’t ever forget.”