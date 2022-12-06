DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – To support Dawson Springs, Casey’s and Gatorade have donated $100,000 to the Independence Banks’ Horses of Hope project.

Officials say the funds will be put toward rebuilding the baseball and softball fields across from Casey’s, which is one of the few buildings left standing after the storm. A news release says two fields will be completed in March 2023. Officials say once the entirety of the project is completed in May 2023, the fields will give local youth a place to play sports again and help sustain the livelihood of Dawson Springs.

A news release says on December 13, at 10:00 a.m., Casey’s will host a check presentation event to highlight the efforts to rebuild Dawson Springs. Officials say the event will take place at the Dawson Springs city baseball fields and feature a variety of local leaders and community members.