HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dawson Springs officials gave updates on the city’s recovery process on June 13.

Since the December 2021 tornado, areas impacted by the storm have been trying to recover and, in some cases, rebuild. Tammy Workman, representing the local Parks Board, gave updates on what has been going on in Dawson Springs.

Workman says the park is being rebuilt and officials are currently awaiting FEMA to release the park. A little more than $200,000 has been raised so far, and half of that money came from Horses of Hope — Fabric of Love. Officials will bid out work once the park is released by FEMA.

Workman says Phase I includes the softball and t-ball fields, and this fall is when Workman expects the two fields to be excavated and begin to sow grass. The current funds do not cover the cost of new lighting and fencing, but officals hope to secure those dollars soon so that work can happen this winter. Rocket Oil Co has agreed to purchase scoreboards and a new playground is being gifted to the park through organizations. A project/community build day is being planned. Workman expects games to be played on Phase I fields next summer.

City officials say “Fabric of Love,” the Commonwealth Compassion: Horses of Hope statue dedicated to Dawson Springs, has found its home in Hopkins County. A year-and-a-half has gone by since the natural disaster, and a brief ceremony was held late Tuesday morning at the city hall.