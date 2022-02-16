HOPKINS CO., Ky (WEHT) – The days of the Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Center in Earlington are numbered, as the building will soon close for good.

The Hopkins County Disaster Recovery Center at Mike’s Old Pharmacy in Earlington will close permanently at 6 p.m. February 18, but people affected by the December tornadoes can still get help with questions about their FEMA disaster assistance. The Hopkins County center is located at 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Hwy. in Earlington. Operational hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the February 18 closing.

Three other recovery centers will remain open to help people upload documents to their accounts and to answer their questions, including those about delays in receiving a response from FEMA about a tornado victim’s eligibility for assistance. The centers can provide access to necessary equipment to those with disabilities. If anyone needs specialized technology equipment, they should tell the specialist when they call the FEMA Helpline. The centers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and are closed Sunday at the following locations:

Graves County: Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17 th St., Mayfield, KY 42066

St., Mayfield, KY 42066 Hopkins County: Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Warren County: Former Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104

To apply for FEMA assistance, visit this website, use the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service is needed, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. For more information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit this website. Follow FEMA on Twitter and at Facebook.