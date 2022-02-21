FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The death toll from the December storms has risen, but there are also some more services available for survivors.

Governor Beshear spoke on various topics on February 21, and tornado recovery was one of these topics. As of February 21, the Department of Public Health has confirmed the death toll from the Western Kentucky tornados has risen to 80. The new losses included a 33-year-old woman from Mayfield and her baby, who lived only six days.

The state has launched a new page for tornado survivors to help them figure out their own needs. The page will connect survivors to services from state and nonprofit organizations. It will also connect individuals to the Commonwealth Sheltering Program if they need medium-term housing during the recovery process. Once there, click the register link. Survivors will receive a confirmation email and/or reply within about five business days.

Travel trailers are still available for survivors to be placed on their original property or on public property identified by state and local officials. Thirty Kentucky families have benefitted from the program thus far.

To be eligible for continued sheltering, survivors must register with FEMA. The deadline for storm survivors to apply for FEMA for assistance is March 14. To apply for FEMA assistance, visit this website, use the FEMA mobile app, or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. To find a Disaster Recovery Center, visit this website or call the FEMA Helpline.