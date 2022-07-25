HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee is hosting a disaster expo to help people get back on their feet.
The expo will be on July 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 960 Industrial Park Road, in Dawson Springs.
The committee emphasizes that this is not a giveaway event, but it is instead an opportunity to talk, ask questions and apply for possible assistance through the many organizations that will be offering help. The committee says participants currently registered to attend include:
- Hopkins County Adult Education
- Habitat For Humanity
- Red Cross
- KY Legal Aid
- Pennyrile Area Development District
- Pennyrile Area Development Workforce
- DAPS Food Bank
- Madisonville Rotary Club
- Dawson Springs Rotary Club
- Operation Giving Tree
- Beulah Crossroads Church/ Charleston Outreach
- Little Bethel Association
- Catholic Charities
- Crossroads Missions
- Samaritan’s Purse
- Project Recovery
The committee says if an organization is interested in being present for assistance to those recovering to please send a message on Facebook for the link to sign up. According to a flyer found on Facebook, possible assistance includes:
- Government assistance
- Health, safety and community wellbeing
- Construction, plumbing and electrical labor
- Financial assistance
- Educational opportunities
- Insurance options
- Emotional, social wellbeing
A flyer and more information about the event can be found here.