HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee is hosting a disaster expo to help people get back on their feet.

The expo will be on July 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 960 Industrial Park Road, in Dawson Springs.

The committee emphasizes that this is not a giveaway event, but it is instead an opportunity to talk, ask questions and apply for possible assistance through the many organizations that will be offering help. The committee says participants currently registered to attend include:

Hopkins County Adult Education

Habitat For Humanity

Red Cross

KY Legal Aid

Pennyrile Area Development District

Pennyrile Area Development Workforce

DAPS Food Bank

Madisonville Rotary Club

Dawson Springs Rotary Club

Operation Giving Tree

Beulah Crossroads Church/ Charleston Outreach

Little Bethel Association

Catholic Charities

Crossroads Missions

Samaritan’s Purse

Project Recovery

The committee says if an organization is interested in being present for assistance to those recovering to please send a message on Facebook for the link to sign up. According to a flyer found on Facebook, possible assistance includes:

Government assistance

Health, safety and community wellbeing

Construction, plumbing and electrical labor

Financial assistance

Educational opportunities

Insurance options

Emotional, social wellbeing

A flyer and more information about the event can be found here.