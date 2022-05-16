MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A local organization is hosting an event called Furniture Give-a-way for families that lost their homes and belongings in the December 10 tornado.

The American Red Cross and the MERCY Man’s Empowerment Resource Center 4 You are holding the event during the following times and dates:

May 23: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 24: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will be held at the Hopkins County Fair Ground 605 E. Arch Street in Madisonville. The organizations involved will be donating new furniture to those that lost their homes and/or belongings in the December 10 tornado. This relief is available with supporting documentation and ID, while supplies last.

For more information, please contact Ronald S. Smith at (832) 423-4749.