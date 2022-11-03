OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Since December 2021, Ohio County Habitat for Humanity has been partnering with the survivor families, the Ohio County Long Term Disaster Relief Team along with KY Habitat, Catholic Charities, United Way, Samaritan’s Purse, KY Disaster Relief, churches, and other non-profit organizations to rebuild and get families into safe, affordable homes.

Officials say they have completed six homes and currently have six under construction, and several of those will be complete by the first of the year. One home has not begun construction since it is requiring quite a bit of site work, but officials hope to have all these homes completed by early spring. Habitat For Humanity of Ohio County says there will be other homes which may need repairs once it has the effective families back into their homes.

Ruth Fields, President of Habitat For Humanity of Ohio County, says most recently, The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro contributed a significant amount of funding which will be used to complete the homes currently under construction and to complete the final rebuild home. Officials say the Diocese has been instrumental in providing support and funding throughout this process.

Fields says, “The key to the success of our work has been the outstanding partnerships we have been able to develop. We are a small, rural Habitat affiliate with all volunteer members. Without the help from all these other organizations and the wonderful volunteers who have come from all over the country, this couldn’t have been accomplished.”

Habitat For Humanity of Ohio County says it still needs volunteers at the construction sites. People are asked to please contact Matthew Sickling, Chairman of the Ohio County Disaster Relief Team, at Ohiocountybaptist@gmail.com to help.