HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the 3 month anniversary of the December 10 tornado, the mayor of one of the first Kentucky towns hit traveled to Henderson to share her story. Mayfield, Kentucky took the brunt of the storm, but Mayor Kathy O’Nan says recovery and rebuilding efforts are progressing.

“We are a little bit through with debris removal, probably 2/3 through, I guess,” explains Mayor O’Nan. “And we are starting to rebuild, the not for profits have come in and started to build homes, individuals have started to rebuild businesses.”

During her speech in front of the Henderson Rotary Club, Mayor O’Nan shared experiences of pain and loss, along with encouragement and hope from the town of Mayfield. She says encouragement and support have come from other cities and communities who have dealt with disasters of their own.

“We have learned from the people of Joplin and other places, patience, patience, patience. And nobody likes that, we want it right back to the way it was, but we’ll have to learn to be patient.”

More anniversaries will come, and stories will continue to be told. With those milestones on the horizon, Mayor O’Nan shares her vision of hope for the town of Mayfield.

“We’ve come a long way, and we still have a long way to go,” says Mayor O’Nan. “I know, as sure as I know that I’m standing here, ten years from now you come to Mayfield and you’re going to see the most wonderful, wonderful city full of wonderful people.”