KENTUCKY (WEHT) – December 10 marks the first anniversary of a devastating tornado that tore through parts of Western Kentucky. The twister traveled for nearly 170 miles, destroying nearly everything in its path. The massive storm took the lives of more than 50 victims, and has forever changed the lives of those living in the communities impacted.

Two of the hardest hit communities are right here in the Tri-State. Those living in Dawson Springs and Bremen experienced entire blocks of homes leveled and cars thrown around like toys. Damage estimates across the commonwealth are in the billions of dollars, and even though the road to recovery is well underway, there is still a long way to go.

Over the past year, Eyewitness News has brought viewers stories from those who experienced the tornado first hand. As the anniversary approaches, Eyewitness News has re-visited those victims to see what has changed for them over the last 12 months.

Tornado victim still finds hope through music

A year ago, our crews spoke with a young man from Bremen who lost his home in the tornado. Despite the chaos, Jordan Baize found a moment of peace in playing the piano left standing in his home. That moment was recorded and viewed around the world. 12 months later, he and his neighbors are still healing and turning to music for hope.

Bremen Elementary School will host a remembrance ceremony and dinner on December 10 to mark the anniversary of the tornado. Baize and his family will be providing music throughout the evening.

23 Minutes of destruction: December 10th tornado

As the tornado moved out of Hopkins County, families spend countless hours searching for loved ones and friends and picking up what was left. To this day, the storm has left debris stuck in trees, and concrete pads empty where homes once stood. What was hard on families, may have been harder on first responders, as they spent their time helping hundreds of people.

Hopkins County EMA Director Nick Bailey said his mind never stopped for weeks, and the tornado’s impact hit him the hardest 15 days later when he thought of those who didn’t get to go home for Christmas.

Dawson Spring’s Police Chief Mike Opalek recalls the first radio dispatch after the tornado that was for a mother and her three kids trapped under a home. Chief Opalek’s cruiser was damaged on the way to the house and he never made it to the scene. He says the four victims were rescued and are safe today, but the experience has stuck with him. “Every now and then that still lingers on in my mind. That I never made it to that house.”