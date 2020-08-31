16-year-old volunteer helping on Korn Ferry Tour

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — It takes a dedicated group of volunteers to put on a professional golf tournament like the Korn Ferry Championship, but this year’s event has shown that those volunteers can come in all ages.

Jolie Venable, a 16-year old from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is the youngest volunteer at Victoria National this year. Jolie started volunteering at golf events when she was 14, and is in her second year at the Korn ferry championship.

She’s been hard at work this week, doing everything from shuttling caddies to scoring the tournament. Jolie was named volunteer of the year last season, and has made a big impact during this week’s Korn Ferry Championship.

“We knew nothing about her, they just said she was volunteer of the year,” said Korn Ferry volunteer coordinator David Gambrall. “We had no idea what talents she had or anything, and boy were we surprised. All of a sudden, she could do anything we asked, and would do anything we asked. She’s just a delight to be around, always wanting to learn something new about the golf tournaments and things, and help out anyway she can.”

Venable, who has aspirations to one day play college golf, is thankful for the chance to volunteer with the pros.

“I’m pretty proud of myself, actually,” Venable said. “For comin out here, and I’m proud of my parents, really, for bringing me out here and letting me have a chance to do this.”

