2021 MVC softball championship returns to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 2021 Missouri Valley Conference softball championships will take place at Cooper Stadium in Evansville, Indiana next year.

The tournament will take place from May 13-15, 2021. The tourney field will feature the top six teams in the league.

This is the just the third time the Purple Aces have hosted the MVC softball championships. The Aces hosted the event in 1998 and 2003. In 2003, the Aces made the championship contest but fell 6-2 in the final game.

UE was slated to host the championship in 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)