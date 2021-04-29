2021 NFL Draft: Trevor Lawrence picked No. 1 to Jacksonville

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WEHT) – The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The former Clemson quarterback will be tasked with leading a Jaguars team that finished 1-15 in 2020. Lawrence was widely speculated to be the top pick during Thursday’s draft. He capped his three-year college career with 90 total touchdowns and 10,098 yards.

The Chicago Bears signaled a potential changing of the guard at quarterback after a tumultuous tenure from quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The team selected former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 pick, who joins veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, who signed with the team in the earlier this offseason.

As for the Indianapolis Colts, the team looked to the defensive side of the ball and opted for Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye at No. 21.

The Colts’ AFC rivals, the Tennessee Titans, picked immediately after at No. 22, selecting cornerback Caleb Farley out of Virginia Tech.