Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)- The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament concludes on Monday night. The two teams remaining are San Diego State and the University of Connecticut.

The University of Connecticut is no stranger to the big stage. UConn has won four national titles in the last 25 years. Both Kemba Walker in 2011 and Shabazz Napier in 2014 had iconic runs in the tournament. Napier especially played so well that he earned praise from LeBron James.

UConn is led by coach Dan Hurley. Big man Adama Sanogo, and guard Jordan Hawkins both have shown up in big moments over the course of the tournament. The Huskies are big and physical, which is evident when you see that they are the 10th-best rebounding team in the nation.

The San Diego State Aztecs don’t quite have the same history as the University of Connecticut, but they are far from a pushover this year. The Alum of Kawhi Leonard has been very solid since hiring the former University of Michigan “Fab Five” coach Steve Fisher in 1999. Fisher handed the team over to Brian Dutcher in 2017, and he has kept the program relevant.

It should be noted that the Aztecs were one of the favorites to win the tournament before it was canceled in 2020. The Aztecs don’t blow you away in any one area, but as evidenced by their comeback against Florida Atlantic in the Final Four, you can’t count them out.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m.