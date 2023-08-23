HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say next year, the Purple Aces will have the opportunity to take the conference crown on their home field as the MVC announced German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium as the host of the 2024 championship.

A news release says Purple Aces Head Baseball Coach Wes Carroll and multiple supporters have been working to bring the MVC Championship onto the University of Evansville campus for the first time. Officials say Evansville hosted the 1998 championship at Bosse Field, and the 2020 opening of German American Bank at Charles H. Braun Stadium was an important step taking the facility to the next level with a full Astroturf field and other renovations.

“I would like to thank MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson and the rest of the MVC Leadership team for their confidence in us putting on an excellent Championship for everyone. This announcement is the culmination of a complete group effort,” UE Director of Athletics Ziggy Siegfried said. “Also, a special thank you to the Evansville Regional Sports Commission and Executive Director Brandon McClish for stepping up their partnership with us to help bring the MVC Championship to Evansville.”

UE says bringing an event of this magnitude to the area provides benefits to city’s economy including increased occupancy hotels and additional revenue for restaurants. Officials say eight of the league’s ten teams qualify for the double-elimination tournament, which is set for May 21 through 25, 2024.

For ticket information, people are asked to contact 812-488-2623.