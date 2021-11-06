Evansville swimming and diving hosts first-ever meet at Deaconess Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville swimming and diving team became the first team to host a swim meet at the new Deaconess Aquatics Center on Saturday.

The $30 million facility opened last month, featuring a 50-meter competitive pool. The program hosted a tri-meet with Saint Louis and Arkansas-Little Rock, which saw the Aces men’s and women’s team claim victories.

Evansville assistant coach Andy Brown said the new aquatic center gives the Aces a state-of-the-art facility to meet their needs.

“Our facility is only a six-lane pool on campus, which is great for practice,” Brown said. “But to have a meet where we can do 10 lanes and really get a lot more teams in, that’s just huge for us and our program.”

Brown added that the program is hoping to use the facility to host the MVC men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships in the coming years.