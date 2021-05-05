A horseshoes ringer: Henderson man finds passion in horseshoes

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Jim Culver is 77 years old, but don’t tell his horseshoe toss that.

The Henderson County native found his passion late in life, and hasn’t looked back since.

It all started when Culver started playing horseshoes recreationally with members of his church. Yet, what began as a hobby, has evolved into a lifestyle.

He began playing in more competitive leagues, and soon realized he might have what it takes to play with the pros.

“I went up there, and I thought I can’t pitch against these guys, but I found out I could pitch just about as well as they did,” Culver said. “We won that a few years in a row.”

The winning didn’t stop there, and hasn’t stopped since. Culver has over 150 trophies to his name from Kentucky state tournaments and tournaments nationwide. He’s even won the Class B World Championship in 2003.

Culver’s fascination with horseshoes even prompted him to build indoor court behind his house, where he could play horseshoes and cornhole in his spare time.

His wife, Barbara, isn’t complaining.

“I love it right now,” said Barbara Culver. “Through all this COVID, he would’ve been going stark crazy because he’s not a sitter. People say what do you do with him around the house. I say, ‘He’s never in the house. He’s always out there in the building.’”

Culver’s best years are still ahead of him. He might be 77, but as long as he’s got trophy space, you can bet he’ll still be throwing ringers.

“As long as I’m able to pitch, I’m going to,” he joked.

(This story was originally published on May 5, 2021)