EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Aces basketball has lost two assistant coaches. Bennie Seltzer and Terrence Commodore did not have their contracts renewed.

Both were hired by former head coach Walker McCarty.

Seltzer served as interim coach for six games after McCarty was placed on leave.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020)