Aces basketball not planning on-campus summer workouts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Don’t expect to see the Aces men’s basketball team to be back on-campus anytime soon.

Head coach Todd Lickliter said during a MVC teleconference he doesn’t expect to the team to have any type of on-campus workouts until classes begin. Lickliter told the group participating in the teleconference, “I don’t foresee having anybody on campus, and we will work through that. Whatever time we do have, we will use it wisely. We’ve got such a great group coming back. That’s another reason I’m thankful that I spent a year and the end of the season this year, just reconnecting and watching and spend time together. You obviously leave all these things up to the professionals. I’m not in any way pushing. I’m just listening and adhering to the recommendations, and we’ll make it work.”

UE classes begin August 17th.

(This story was originally published on July 7, 2020)