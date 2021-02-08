Aces basketball will allow limited number of fans to attend final three games of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The fans are slowly returning to Aces games at Ford Center.

The university and arena announced on Monday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the final three games of the season. Fan capacity for the remainder of the season will be set at 25% arena capacity. That’s approximately 2500 fans.

The new fan attendance policy will begin with Sunday’s home game against Indiana State.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)