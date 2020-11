EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville will begin the basketball season taking on the Louisville Cardinals.

UE will play Louisville as part of the 9 team-16 game Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

The Aces and Cardinals will play at 3 pm on November 25th.

Evansville will also play Prairie View A&M on November 27th.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 17, 2020)