Aces beat SEMO in OT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) After snapping a program worst 22 game losing streak last week, the Aces have now won back to back games.

UE beats Southeast Missouri 66-63 in overtime.

Shamar Givance’s driving 3-point play in the final seconds sealed the win for the Aces. Givance led UE with 19 points.

Jawaun Newton added 15.

Evansville will host Belmont on Monday.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 13, 2020)