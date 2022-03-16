CLARKSVILLE, Tn. (WEHT) – Evansville rolled past Austin Peay on Wednesday night on the road, putting on a spectacular performance. In the sixth inning, the Aces were up 5 to 4, but sealed the deal in the top of the sixth putting 12 more runs on the board.

As if the Governors weren’t already done for, Evansville stomped them even more into the ground with three additional runs in the top of the ninth with three more runs.

The Aces came out way on top with the 20-4 final. They have now won four games in a row and face Northwestern on Saturday in a doubleheader.