Aces Caravan goes virtual

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The annual UE Coaches Caravan had a different look this year.

The event, which features the Aces men’s and women’s basketball head coaches, normally makes several stops throughout the Tri-State. On Tuesday night, the Caravan went virtual. Fans watched on-line as Matt Ruffing and Todd Lickliter discussed the upcoming seasons.

This is Lickliter’s first off-season as head coach and he says he likes his team’s potential for the season. Lickliter told host Jevin Redman, “We are excited about the five (players) coming in but we are really excited about the returners too because we’ve got, we set the standard. We know what we want to do. They have bought in. And so there is going to be an opportunity to mesh and those returns to lead and I just think we’ve really got a good mix of players.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)