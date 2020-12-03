Aces fall in double overtime at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (WEHT) It seemed like the losing streak was going to end. Evansville used an 18-2 run to take a 3 point lead in the final seconds before UT Martin hit a three to tie the game and send it into overtime.

The Skyhawks eventually pulled away in double overtime, beating the Aces 93-87.

That’s now 21 straight losses for Evansville.

Noah Frederking led UE with 22 points.

The Aces open the home schedule Wednesday against Eastern Illinois.

