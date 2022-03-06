EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville hosted Ohio on Sunday, looking to cap off the weekend with another win following their 12-5 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday.

Ohio took the lead early, scoring one run in the second inning. They furthered their lead with three more runs in the fourth inning.

Evansville was able to cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the fourth. Brendan Hord doubled down the left field line while Simon Scherry put the Aces on the board. Danny Borgstrom then flied out to right field, but Brent Wedder scored, making it a 4-2 ballgame.

Tanner Craig and Evan Berkey helped put two more runs on the board for Evansville. In the seventh, Craig doubled to right center and in the ninth, he doubled down the left field line. Berkey scored on each of those plays.

The Bobcats quickly answered in the top of the tenth with two runs, defeating the Aces 6-4.