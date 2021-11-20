Aces fall to undefeated UCF Knights at home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Men’s Basketball hosted unbeaten Central Florida at home, looking to pick up their second win at home this week after defeating Depauw on Tuesday.

The Aces hung tight in the first half, trailing by only 4 points in the final minute of the first half, but the Knights went on a 5-0 run to head into halftime up 39-30. The Knights led by as many as 21 in the second half with less than 7 minutes to play.

Shamar Givance led the Purple Aces with 14 points – 12 of which were from behind the arc. Noah Frederking put up 12 points in Evansville’s loss.

The Golden Knights defeated the Aces 75 to 59.

Evansville plays Rice on Monday in the 2021 Gulf Coast Showcase.