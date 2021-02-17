Aces’ late season problems continue in road loss at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WEHT) In a season where the Aces have been one of the biggest surprises in the Missouri Valley Conference, a late season losing streak is threatening to derail a solid conference run.

On Thursday, the Aces lost their fourth straight game, falling at Indiana State 87-73.

Evansville trailed 61-60 with 10 minutes left in the game, but Indiana State closed the game on a 26-13 run.

UE is now 8-12 (6-8 MVC) and will travel to Drake for a 2-game series on Sunday and Monday.

