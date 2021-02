DE MOINES, Iowa (WEHT) The Aces longest losing streak of the season couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Evansville has now lost 6 straight games, after a 74-63 loss at Drake.

UE held a 35-31 lead at halftime, but the Bulldogs outscored the Aces 43-28 in the 2nd half on their way to the win.

Evan Kuhlman led Evansville with 16.

The Aces wrap up the regular season with a pair of home games against Missouri State on Friday and Saturday.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)