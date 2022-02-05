Aces lose fourth straight, fall to 5-16

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Heading into Saturday’s game against Bradley, Evansville had lost three in a row – two of them on the road. But in their last two home games the Aces squeaked out a win against Illinois State and fell just short to Northern Iowa, so they needed some of that homecourt familiarity to come out against the Braves.

Early in the first half, Bradley came out strong, putting up a quick 7-2 lead. The Aces edged their way back on top with a one-point lead after a three ball by Noah Frederking midway through the first half.

In the following nine minutes, the Braves went on a 22-3 run, deflating the Aces as they neared the half. After intermission, it was the same story, different half. Evansville seemed unable to score in the second half, shooting 7-24 from the field. Bradley led by as many as 36 points in Saturday’s game as they crushed the Aces with the 76-41 final.

Evan Kuhlman led in scoring for the Aces with 11 points and went 3-7 from behind the arc. Blaise Beauchamp followed with 6 points.

The Aces are back in action on Tuesday at Indiana State.