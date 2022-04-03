EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Fans got the wild ending they were hoping for at Sunday’s baseball game between Evansville and Michigan State. Bases were loaded in the bottom of the tenth inning, the score was all tied up at four runs a piece. Aces’ junior Mark Shallenberger took the plate and a 1-2 pitch by Spartans’ senior closer Kyle Bischoff was too far inside and hit Shallenberger’s leg, sending him to first and bringing Danny Borgstrom home for the walkoff win. Evansville sealed the deal with the 5-4 final, closing out the weekend with a sweep against Michigan State.