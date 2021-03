ST. LOUIS, MO. (WEHT) The Aces stay at Arch Madness was a short one. Evansville loses to Indiana State 54-43 in the MVC quarterfinals.

UE really struggled offensively against the Sycamores, scoring only 14 points in the second half.

Evan Kuhlman and Noah Frederking led Evansville in scoring with 10 points each.

The Aces finish the season with a 9-16 record.

(This story was originally published on March 5, 2021)