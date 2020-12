EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The streak is finally over. Evansville snapped a 22 game losing streak with a 68-65 win against Eastern Illinois.

The losing streak was the longest in school history.

Jawaun Newton led UE with 19 points. Evan Kuhlman added 15.

Evansville travels to St. Louis on Saturday.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 9, 2020)