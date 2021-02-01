Aces sweep Valpo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Aces are making a move in the MVC standings.

Evansville is now 6-4 in conference play after a 58-51 win against Valparaiso. The Aces trailed by as much as 16, but used a strong defensive effort in the second half to beat Valpo for the second time in as many days.

UE allowed only 18 second half points, holding the Crusaders to 37.5% shooting after halftime.

Evansville will travel to Loyola for a pair of games this weekend.

