Aces throttled at Bradley in 32-point loss

(WEHT) – Evansville has found themselves in a rut that they can’t seem to get out of this season. The Aces came off of a heartbreaking loss to Drake on Sunday where they lost by just one point after failing to hit a buzzer beater. Entering Wednesday’s game at Bradley, the Aces had only four wins on the season and have no victories within their conference.

The Braves led early on Wednesday, taking advantage of their time down low in the paint and maintained a double digit lead for the majority of the first half.

Jawuan Newton’s three-ball early in the second half cut Bradley’s lead to just seven, giving the Aces a glimpse of hope. The next nine minutes of play was just a string of Evansville turnovers and missed opportunities to follow through at the basket, allowing Bradley to fly by on a 26-5 run.

The Aces fell hard in this matchup, dropping to 4-11 on the season with the 79-47 final. Shamar Givance and Jawuan Newton led the Aces with 16 points apiece. Evansville is set to take on Loyola on Tuesday, January 18 at home.