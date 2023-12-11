HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville’s Barbora Tomancova has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week.

In the Aces’ loss to IUPUI, the grad student tallied a career-high 27 points and 19 assists in 32 minutes. The last time the conference saw a stat line like this was in 2015, when Southern Illinois’ Dyana Pierre reached the same mark.

Last Wednesday was the first double-double of the year. It was also one of the best performances in the country from all of women’s college basketball, second only to Caitlyn Clark, the reigning national player of the year.