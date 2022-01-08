Aces unable to pull off buzzer beater in heartbreaking loss to Drake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Purple Aces had nearly a month off before kicking things back into gear this past Sunday where they fell to Northern Iowa 83-61, bringing some fire into their first half performance in Saturday’s matchup against Drake.

Leading by ten in the first half and up by six at halftime, it seemed the Aces were in control of thier own destiny. Midway through the second half, however, that momentum seemed to die down and the Bulldogs flipped the switch to go up by nine with less than ten minutes to play.

With a pair of back to back baskets by Jawuan Newton, cutting the Bulldogs lead to just three, the Aces were back in the game with five minutes left. Drake’s Tremell Murphy sent Shamar Givance to the free throw line with under a minute to play and only a two-point deficit. Sinking both would tie the game. Givance sank the first, but panic ensued when he missed the second.

Drake’s Roman Penn missed the last shot to further their lead, giving Evansville possession with seconds ticking off the clock. Givance and Newton both put up last second shots but neither could fall at the buzzer.

The Aces felt the heartbreak in this one as Drake picked up the one-point victory with the 60-59 final, handing Evansville their third loss in a row. Newton led all scorers with 21 points and nearly recorded a double-double with nine rebounds. Givance was not far behind with 18 points.

Evansville is back in action on January 12 at Bradley.