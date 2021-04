ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WEHT) The UE women’s golf team has made school history.

The Aces have won the MVC golf championship for the first time.

Evansville beat Northen Iowa in a 1-hole playoff to win the title.

Senior Sophia Rohleder, a Mater Dei graduate, won the individual championship.

With the win, UE earns an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

(This story was originally published on April 20, 2021)