INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Allegiant is helping fans get to the game when the Colts match up against the Raiders in Las Vegas this season.

The Las Vegas-based airline, and official airline of the Indianapolis Colts, has added additional flight frequency from Indianapolis for fans who want to catch the action in person.

The additional flights between Indianapolis International Airport and Harry Reid International Airport are scheduled to depart Nov. 11 and return on Nov. 14. Flight times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Las Vegas Raiders Nov. 13 in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The last meeting between the Colts and Raiders took place Jan. 2 when the Colts fell just short of victory, defeated by the Raiders 23-20.