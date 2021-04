OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Apollo’s Amber Dunn has been named a Kentucky All-Star.

The E-Gals senior averaged 8.5 points a game last season and led Apollo to a trip to the Sweet 16.

Dunn missed multiple games with an ankle injury.

The Kentucky-Indiana All-Star game will be played June 11th in Owensboro and June 12th in Indianapolis.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)