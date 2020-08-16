Andretti leads field after Indy 500 qualifier

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The road to the Indianapolis 500 is heating up with qualifiers underway today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Today’s qualifying race was four laps of IndyCar racing in order to qualify for the 33-car field in the Indy 500 next week.

Driver Marco Andretti posted the fastest four-lap average on Saturday at more than 231 miles per hour. Andretti will now be the top seed tomorrow in the fast nine shootout, where he said he hopes he can emulate today’s performance.

“I knew if we executed we would be top-nine contenders, which is the goal today because after tonight, ninth place is equal to me, right? It made me feel good,” Andretti said. “It made me feel like if we can go replicate tomorrow and find a little bit then we can capitalize.”

The Indianapolis 500 will run next Sunday, Aug. 23.

