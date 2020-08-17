Andretti wins Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Marco Andretti continued his dominant weekend on Sunday by winning his first Indianapolis 500 pole in the Fast Nine Shootout.

Andretti posted a four-lap average of 231.068 mph in order to outpace five-time IndyCar Champion Scott Dixon. Andretti said his display during Sunday’s qualifier was personal for he and his family.

“Obviously, I was emotional,” Andretti said. “We put so much, this place means so much to us as a family. We’ve just been through so many ups and downs at this place. We live and breathe this sport, and this race in particular, so we were able to keep it going the right way today.”

The Indianapolis 500 will run on Sunday, Aug. 23.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)